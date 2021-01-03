Kangana Ranaut targets Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap over support of JNU students, demands apology

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has picked up where she left off last year. The 'Judgementall Hai Kya' actress, who has a penchant for engaging in Twitter wars with her fellow industry mates, has once again targeted Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Anurag Kashyap and called them “filmy clowns”.

Retweeting a tweet which had Deepika, Taapsee, Swara and Anurag’s pictures and called them the ‘biggest JNU supporters’, Kangana wrote, “Now that it is proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they participated in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologise to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots?”

Now that it is proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they participated in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologise to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots? https://t.co/AMUDTDyV3d — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

The actress had earlier labelled all the actors and actresses who supported JNU students and Shaheen Bagh protesters “terrorists”. Kangana tweeted, “Bullydawood film industry ka ek aur bhanda phoot gaya, all those who supported JNU students and Shaheen Baag protests also helped instigate riots, these so called actors and actresses are no less than terrorists, India wake up and watch…”

From court cases to Twitter wars, Kangana was frequently embroiled in controversies in the last year. Several cases were filed against the actress for her controversial tweets. Her Twitter spat with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had also gone viral in December after she misidentified an elderly woman farmer as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano.

The actress recently returned to Mumbai and threw a New Year bash for her ‘Dhaakad’ team. Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades also attended the party.