close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut thanks fans after Judgementall Hai Kya success-Watch

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's latest release Judgementall Hai Kya struck the right chords with the audience. The actress recorded a special video for her fans and thanked them for showering love on her new project.

Kangana Ranaut thanks fans after Judgementall Hai Kya success-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's latest release Judgementall Hai Kya struck the right chords with the audience. The actress recorded a special video for her fans and thanked them for showering love on her new project.

In the video shared by Kangana's PR team, Kangana is seen enjoying the scenic beauty of her hometown Manali. She said, “I would like to thank everyone for showering JHK with positive responses. Bobby is a unique girl who is specially-abled with a broken destiny. For someone like her to get so much, love, affection and acceptance, gives me great hope about our upcoming generation to achieve equal human rights."

The film has earned over Rs 19.25 at the Box Office in just three days and as per the analysts, Jugementall Hai Kya is likely to touch the 50 crore mark this week. Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film and wrote, “#BoxofficeSummary - #Sunday:#JudgementallHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend. #TheLionKing: Continues to roar. Scores big numbers on Sat and now, Sun. Eyes ₹ 150 cr *lifetime biz*.”

Judgementall Hai Kya was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore.

Starring Kangana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological thriller with a tinge of comedy. It revolves around a murder mystery manages to hold the attention of the viewers till the end. The film is also being hailed as one of the most critically acclaimed films.

Tags:
Kangana RanautJudgementall Hai KyaRajkummar RaoEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

Fan breaks down after meeting Vijay Deverakonda, his reaction is going viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner