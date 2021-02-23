Kangana Ranaut to open cafe in Manali, shares on-site pics!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to enter a new venture, which she calls her ‘other passion’. The actress aims to open a cafe and restaurant in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The ‘Panga’ actress took to Twitter to inform her fans and followers of her new venture. She tweeted, “Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks.”

Kangana also shared a few pictures from the construction site. Take a look at Kangana’s post:

Earlier, Kangana had hinted at a new venture when she announced the wrap up shoot for the Bhopal schedule of her upcoming spy thriller film 'Dhaakad'. The actress wrote on Twitter, “Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up."

Kangana had also posted a few pictures featuring her with the cast and crew of the action film.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut also has 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in her kitty.