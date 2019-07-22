close

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to play a spy in 'Dhaakad'

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Kangana Ranaut to play a spy in &#039;Dhaakad&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is set pklay a spy in the upcoming heroine-centric action thriller, "Dhaakad".

"'Dhaakad' is an action film and it is (a) big film. For us, it's like venturing into a genre that is absolutely missing in Hindi films. It is something of a thriller -- intriguing and more of like a spy thriller. In the film, my name is Agni. I play a spy," Kangana told IANS.

The project is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai.

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Right now, Kangana is gearing up for the release of "JudgeMentall Hai Kya", which opens on Friday.

 

