Kangana Ranaut tweets Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal must undergo blood test to bust drug rumour

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her controversial statements. She never minces her words and believes in calling a spade a spade. After joining Twitter officially, Kangana has been on a spree of explosive tweets hogging all the limelight.

Kangana, in her fresh explosive tweet, alleged that top Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal etc indulge in drugs. She wrote: I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples

Netizens thronged her timeline and dropped comments on her tweet.

The drug conspiracy in Bollywood has once again become a talking point after new developments in the mysterious death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput allege a possible link.

Kangana has been vocal in voicing her opinion regarding the silence of the film industry in Sushant's death and pushing it as a suicide.

The CBI is currently investigating the death case from all possible angles. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate are probing related angles in the parallel probe.