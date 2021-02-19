हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puri Jagannath Temple

Kangana Ranaut visits Lord Jagannath temple, shares breathtaking pics from Puri!

The temple town of Puri attracts tourists from across the globe who visit the place, just to get a glimpse of the Lord and witness the majestic Rath Yatra. This year, the famous Puri Rath Yatra will commence on July 12. Kangana Ranaut shared a few beautiful pictures from her visit to the holy town.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut paid an early morning visit to Odisha, seeking darshan of Lord Jagannath at the famous Puri temple. The talented star donned an off-white palazzo-kurta with choker set and tweeted breathtaking pictures from the holy town. 

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote: श्री कृष्ण गोविंद हरे मुरारी हे नाथ नारायण वसुदेव, हे नाथ नारायण वासुदेव हे नाथ नारायण वासुदेव।

We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom) Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it,enchanted

Kangana visited the Puri Jagannath Temple and had 6 am darshan of the presiding deity - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. 

The temple town of Puri attracts tourists from across the globe who visit the place, just to get a glimpse of the Lord and witness the majestic Rath Yatra. 

This year, the famous Puri Rath Yatra will commence on July 12. 

 

Puri Jagannath TempleKangana RanautLord JagannathKrishnaLord BalabhadraDevi SubhadraRath Yatra 2021
