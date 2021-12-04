Kangana Ranaut visits Mathura a day after she alleged farmers attacked her car in Punjab

New Delhi: A day after Kangana Ranaut alleged that her car was ‘attacked' by several protesters while entering Punjab from Himachal Pradesh, the actor has now shared pictures on social media of visiting Shri Krishna Janam Bhumi in Mathura on Saturday.

She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Beautiful day driving from Delhi to Mathura …. For Krishna janmbhumi darshan… what a fortunate day.”

For the darshan, she opted for a dark green anarkali suit and completed her look with pearl jewellery.

She also called it a fortunate day and has been travelling from Delhi to Mathura.

For the unversed, Kangana on Friday (December 3) alleged that her car was surrounded and 'attacked' by several protesters as she entered Punjab from Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place at Bunga Sahib near Kiratpur Sahib on Chandigarh-Una Highway.

The actress, who gives her day-to-day life updates on Instagram, shared a series of stories, stating that her car was surrounded by a m in Punjab. They could be heard chanting slogans of ‘murdabad (down with)’ but the rest of it was undecipherable. "As I entered Punjab, a mob has attacked my car… They are saying they are farmers," she wrote, sharing the clip.

Kangana shared another update, informing her well-wishers that she was ‘completely safe’. She said she managed to get out of the 'sticky' situation and extended her gratitude to the Punjab Police and CRPF.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii that left the audience impressed with her act as Jayalalithaa. Now, she will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film will hit the screens on July 8, 2022. Besides this, she also has Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara.