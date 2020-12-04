Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh: Check out celebrities' reaction on Twitter spat over farmers protest

New Delhi: As Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut over her now deleted tweet, misidentifying an elderly woman protestor as “Shaheen Bagh dadi Bilkis Bano” many celebrities have shared their reaction on Twitter commenting on the ugly war of words that ensued between the duo.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut had misidentified an elderly farmer protestor as Shaheen Bagh’s famous Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Daadi, who is "available" for “Rs 100” for protesting anywhere.

Posting a video of the protestor, later identified as Mahinder Kaur, Diljit Dosanjh had condemned Kangana for the same. Thus, began an ugly spat between the two on Twitter, where Diljit took on Kangana in his native Punjabi, which the actress claimed she didn’t understand.

Commending Diljit for his series of tweets on Kangana, actress Swara Bhasker, ‘Scam 1992’ director Hansal Mehta, actress Kubbra Sait, singer Mika Singh, comic Saloni Gaur came out in support of the singer.

Swara, who has had an on-off spat with Kangana, tweeted, “Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!”

Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually! @diljitdosanjh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 3, 2020

She also tweeted in Hindi, “मैं ना कहती थी.. थक जा बहन!! आज दिलजीत ने पंजाबी में समझा दिया! #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग महिंदर कौर जी से।”

Check out the reactions of other stars.

@diljitdosanjh ne dil jeet liya. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 3, 2020

I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020

Kangana Runout right now pic.twitter.com/xQJI9icRDA — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana’s legal troubles are far from over yet. A Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member has reportedly sent a notice to the actress over her tweets targeting ongoing farmers’ protests. A petitioner has also filed a plea in the Bombay High Court for suspension of her Twitter account over ‘extremist’ tweets.