Kangana Ranaut Diljit Dosanjh Twitter spat

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh: Check out celebrities' reaction on Twitter spat over farmers protest

Many celebrities have shared their reaction on Twitter commenting on the ugly war of words that ensued between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh.   

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh: Check out celebrities&#039; reaction on Twitter spat over farmers protest

New Delhi: As Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut over her now deleted tweet, misidentifying an elderly woman protestor as “Shaheen Bagh dadi Bilkis Bano” many celebrities have shared their reaction on Twitter commenting on the ugly war of words that ensued between the duo.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut had misidentified an elderly farmer protestor as Shaheen Bagh’s famous Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Daadi, who is "available" for “Rs 100” for protesting anywhere.

Posting a video of the protestor, later identified as Mahinder Kaur, Diljit Dosanjh had condemned Kangana for the same. Thus, began an ugly spat between the two on Twitter, where Diljit took on Kangana in his native Punjabi, which the actress claimed she didn’t understand.

Commending Diljit for his series of tweets on Kangana, actress Swara Bhasker, ‘Scam 1992’ director Hansal Mehta, actress Kubbra Sait, singer Mika Singh, comic Saloni Gaur came out in support of the singer.

Swara, who has had an on-off spat with Kangana, tweeted, “Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!”

 

She also tweeted in Hindi, “मैं ना कहती थी.. थक जा बहन!! आज दिलजीत ने पंजाबी में समझा दिया! #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग महिंदर कौर जी से।”

 

Check out the reactions of other stars.

 

Meanwhile, Kangana’s legal troubles are far from over yet. A Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member has reportedly sent a notice to the actress over her tweets targeting ongoing farmers’ protests. A petitioner has also filed a plea in the Bombay High Court for suspension of her Twitter account over ‘extremist’ tweets.  

