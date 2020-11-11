Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's pre-wedding festivities begin in Udaipur, see inside pics

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's pre-wedding festivities began today with haldi and mehendi rituals. The wedding ceremony is being hosted by the Ranauts in Udaipur. Taking to social media, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel gave us a glimpse of the celebrations and it's no less than a fairytale wedding ceremony.

Kangana opted for a gold-bronze lehenga for the festivities while Rangoli chose to drape a sari. During the mehendi ceremony, Kangana also did the shagun by making a small design on Akshat's palm.

Take a look at the inside pictures from Aksht's pre-wedding festivities here:

Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Over the weekend, Kangana announced that Aksht will marry in Udaipur in the presence of family and close friends. Revealing more details about the wedding, Kangana tweeted: "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother's destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it's a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same pic.twitter.com/XYW5gaORy9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

The wedding will reportedly take place on November 12.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in 'Thalaivi', which is the biopic of the late politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Dhakad' in the pipeline.