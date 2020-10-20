Kangana Ranaut's brothers getting married in hometown, Haldi ceremony videos storm internet - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is enjoying a festive feel at her hometown with family. During Navratri, there are two weddings happening in the Ranaut household which is keeping the 'Manikarnika' actress happily busy.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handles and gave a sneak-peek into the wedding ceremonies. She posted Haldi ceremony videos with beautiful captions. Take a look:

The actress along with her sister Rangoli Chandel and other relatives can be seen enjoying the Haldi ceremony, dressed in stunning traditional outfits.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic based on the life of late actress-politician J Jayalalithaa. The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media and Karma Media And Entertainment.