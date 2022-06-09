हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's home tour of her new Manali house is all about design and decor! Watch

Kangana Ranaut has 'Tejas' where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. She had also announced 'Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda' and 'Sita: The Incarnation' as her upcoming projects.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s home tour of new Manali home is all about design and decor! Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her second new home made of river stone in Manali. She tagged it as "authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood."

Kangana shared a motley of pictures of her home on Instagram. She also shared a photograph of herself from her balcony. She captioned: "Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountain architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional."

"I built a new home it's an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stones, local slates, and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries, and wooden karigiri. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1."

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in a political drama 'Emergency'.

She also has 'Tejas' where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. She had also announced 'Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda' and 'Sita: The Incarnation' as her upcoming projects.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut HouseKangana Ranaut Manali houseKangana Ranaut home tour
Next
Story

Salman Khan threat letter: Mumbai police probes Siddhesh Kamble held in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Must Watch

PT1M17S

What did the judge say on the Qutub Minar case?