Kangana Ranaut's latest airport look proves she is a saree aficionado — Pics inside

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is on a roll after the massive success of her latest release 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. Kangana, who has already established herself as a talented actor, this time proved to her contemporaries that she comes with impeccable talent and can step into the director's shoes if a situation demands.

Her period-drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' has been declared as a hit as it has grossed Rs 115 crore worldwide.

In the meantime, the actress, who had an extensively busy calendar in 2018, is now making the most of her free time. Only recently, her team had shared a few pictures on Instagram in which she was seen enjoying skiing at Swiss Alps.

And now, on Tuesday, the 'Queen' of Bollywood was captured by the paps at Mumbai airport and she was a sight to behold in that shiny mauve saree from Anavila and a Dior handbag. Her curly locks were tied into a messy bun. With nude and pastel pink undertone, Kangyy kept her makeup on point.

Take a look at her pictures below:

On the work front, the actress has black comedy-thriller 'Mental Hai Kya' which is slated for release on March 29, 2019. She also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' where she will be essaying the role of national-level kabaddi player. The film will also feature Punjabi heartthrob Jassie Gill.