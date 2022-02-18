हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp promo teases celebrity contestant, fans think it’s Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqi will reportedly participate in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Lock Upp promo teases celebrity contestant, fans think it’s Munawar Faruqui
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian Munawar Faruqi will reportedly participate in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'.

On Friday, the show's makers unveiled a video revealing one of the contestants, who seems to be a controversial comedian.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

"Contestant No - 2 Arrested. From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered. Guess who's in #LockUpp?," the caption of the video read.

As the caption hinted at the performer's shows getting cancelled, social media users were quick to guess that it is Munawar Faruqui.

"This is Munawar for sure," a netizen commented.

"Yaaay....our Munawar is back" another one wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

In the show , 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana will be seen hosting the Alt Balaji's show.

Speaking of Munawar, in 2021, he was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana Ranautnew promosecond contestantMunawar FaruquiComediancontroversial celebrity
Next
Story

Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh spill beans on new season of 'Permanent Roommates'

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Karnataka Hijab Row: Hijab is not necessary in Islam - Government's argument in court