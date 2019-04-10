close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's next directorial will be epic action drama

The actor feels great that female artistes are bringing a lot of business in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s next directorial will be epic action drama

Mumbai: After "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", Kangana Ranaut has locked a script for her next directorial, an epic action drama based on a real-life story. 

The film will be mounted on a large scale, but will be different from any other epic that has been made in recent times, the actor said in a statement.

"I'm on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It's an action film ? an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We'll be doing a photoshoot soon after which we plan to release the poster too," Kangana said.

The actor feels great that female artistes are bringing a lot of business in the industry and believes it is the "right time" for her to start working on her second directorial project.

Kangana on Tuesday wrapped up the shoot of "Panga" in Delhi and will now head to Kolkata for the next leg. Apart from "Panga", she also has "Mental Hai Kya" and Jayalalithaa biopic. 

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautManikarnikaKangana Ranaut moviesJayalalithaa biopicManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiMental Hai Kya
Next
Story

Boney Kapoor invites Tamil star Ajith to Bollywood

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Security personnel cast their vote through postal ballot in Tripura