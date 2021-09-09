हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut's parents watched 'Thalaivii', and they predict a '5th National Award' for her performance!

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday morning shared a still from the film, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s parents watched &#039;Thalaivii&#039;, and they predict a &#039;5th National Award&#039; for her performance!

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut shared her parents' reaction after they watched her forthcoming film 'Thalaivii'.

Sharing a picture of her parents on Instagram Story, the actress posted how they reacted as the couple was seen doing the iconic 'V' finger gesture as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The actress wrote: "Mummy papa after watching the film #Thalaivii... said congratulations for 5th National Award (medal emoji)."

Kangana on Thursday morning shared a still from the film, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Two years ago, I embarked on a journey to play one of India's most iconic women on screen. There were many obstacles and challenges in our way, but what kept me and my team going was the passion for Jaya Amma and Cinema."

"This Friday, our film will finally reach its audience, do give it a chance in a theatre near you. I am already overwhelmed by the glorious reviews for the film and simply can't wait for the public to see the film."

The film showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics.

It is set to release in cinemas on September 10.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ThalaiviiKangana RanautThalaivii movie reviewthalaivii reviewJ JayalalithaaJayalalithaa biopicArvind Swamy
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan wants dancing lessons from wife Gauri Khan's mom after watching THIS video!

Must Watch

PT9M33S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day, Sep 09, 2021