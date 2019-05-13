close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's pilates pic will inspire you to hit the gym—See pic

Kangana's Team shared the picture on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s pilates pic will inspire you to hit the gym—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut is currently working hard on her fitness. The actress is a gym freak and swears by Pilate and yoga. Celebrity instructor Namrata Purohit shared a picture of her on her social media handle where the actress can be seen working out.

Kangana's Team shared the picture on Instagram with a caption: #MondayMotivation done right! with pilates session by @namratapurohit. #Panga. #Repost Starting this Monday in Splits with @team_kangana_ranaut. #pilates #PilatesGirl #strong #spilts #happy #motivationalmonday #mondaymotivation #kanganaranaut #namratapurohit #flexible

In the picture, Kangana is posing with Namrata while they ace their Pilate moves. Pilates is an ancient physical fitness form which was developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. In fact, it has been named after him.

Joseph Pilates published two books related to his training method, namely 'Your Health: A Corrective System of Exercising That Revolutionizes the Entire Field of Physical Education' in 1934, and 'Return to Life Through Contrology' in 1945.

It is practised globally and several people have benefitted from the exercise form.

Kangana on the work front will be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Also, she is working on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'.

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautKanganapilatesMental Hai Kya
Next
Story

Ranveer, Pritam team up to 'make an anthem'

Must Watch

PT9M55S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day