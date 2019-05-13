Kangana Ranaut's pilates pic will inspire you to hit the gym—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut is currently working hard on her fitness. The actress is a gym freak and swears by Pilate and yoga. Celebrity instructor Namrata Purohit shared a picture of her on her social media handle where the actress can be seen working out.

Kangana's Team shared the picture on Instagram with a caption: #MondayMotivation done right! with pilates session by @namratapurohit. #Panga. #Repost Starting this Monday in Splits with @team_kangana_ranaut. #pilates #PilatesGirl #strong #spilts #happy #motivationalmonday #mondaymotivation #kanganaranaut #namratapurohit #flexible

In the picture, Kangana is posing with Namrata while they ace their Pilate moves. Pilates is an ancient physical fitness form which was developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. In fact, it has been named after him.

Joseph Pilates published two books related to his training method, namely 'Your Health: A Corrective System of Exercising That Revolutionizes the Entire Field of Physical Education' in 1934, and 'Return to Life Through Contrology' in 1945.

It is practised globally and several people have benefitted from the exercise form.

Kangana on the work front will be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Also, she is working on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'.