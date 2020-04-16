Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reacts to her Twitter account being suspended: A biased platform can be easily avoided

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who does not shields away from expressing her views and opinions on Twitter, has reacted to the suspension of her account over a controversial post. Her Twitter account was suspended recently, but a screenshot of her original tweet that kicked off the controversy is still doing the rounds online. He posts were being considered as hate tweets aimed at a community and thus, it reportedly led to the suspension of the account.

In a statement over the action taken by Twitter against her, Rangoli blamed the micro-blogging site of being “ biased and anti-India” and added that if she cannot express her opinions on a particular matter freely, she won’t revive her account.

“Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India. You can make fun of Hindu Gods, call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists, but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and police forces, they suspend your account. I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account,” Rangoli said.

She further stated that there are many ways of reaching out to the people apart from Twitter.

“I was my sister’s spokesperson. Now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided," Rangoli added.

Rangoli is Kangana’s spokesperson for years now and often takes up issues on the actress’ behalf on social media.

As of now, the entire Ranaut family is in Manali, their hometown, due to the lockdown.