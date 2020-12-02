Kangana Ranaut's special birthday gift to sister Rangoli Chandel will make you smile. Such cute pics!

New Delhi: On sister Rangoli Chandel's birthday, actress Kangana Ranaut made a new addition to their family. She surprises Rangoli with a 'paw-some' gift and shared pictures from the special day. Kangana has gifted a puppy to Rangoli, whom they have named Gappu Chandel.

"Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here's another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel," Kangana captioned her post on social media.

Rangoli also shared the same photos on her Instagram timeline and thanked Kangana for the "best birthday gift."

She wrote, "I always wanted a puppy but from you because all beautiful things in my life has come through you !! I m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha. Thank you for the best birthday gift."

Here are the adorable pictures we are talking about:

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel share an inseparable bond. Rangoli is also Kangana's manager. Kangana recently hosted a lavish wedding ceremony for brother Aksht in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has 'Thalaivi' coming up. It is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. 'Thalaivi' is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

At the same time, Kangana is also prepping for the action scene for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.