Kangana Ranaut's WhatsApp Chats Praising Avneet Kaur For 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Success Go Viral

New Delhi: The audience expressed their excitement over the recent release of 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' a romantic comedy, produced by the supremely talented Kangana Ranaut, streaming on Prime Video. The film quickly won the hearts of viewers and the celebratory proof lies in the sweet leaked chat between Kangana and debutant actress Avneet Kaur.

Avneet, in her heartfelt message to Kangana, expressed her sincere thanks for the incredible response 'Tiku Weds Sheru' has received. She expressed her gratitude to Kangana for providing her with the opportunity to work in the film, which marked her entry into the world of cinema. In a sweet message, Avneet wrote, “There are many people approaching, and they are all calling me Tiku now, not even Avneet”.

The leaked chats between Kangana and Avneet also highlight the mass success of the film. Avneet’s overwhelming response to the positive critical reactions is a breakthrough in her budding career.

Kangana's decision to cast Avneet in a prominent role also showcased her belief in promoting fresh faces and giving them opportunities to showcase their talent. The film's success serves as a testament to her creative vision and the power of her storytelling.