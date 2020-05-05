Kanika Kapoor, currently in Lucknow after recovering from coronavirus, misses her children, shares pic

New Delhi: Singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned home recently after coronavirus treatment, is missing her three children and hence, she posted a lovely picture of the trio with a quote that said, “When you love what you have, you have everything you need.” Kanika is currently at her parents' home in Lucknow. She was treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, after she was diagnosed of coronavirus in March.

“I miss you soo much,” she wrote, adding three emoticons. Take a look:

Kanika Kapoor was discharged from the hospital in the first week of April after her sixth coronavirus report came negative. She was tested positive for the virus first on March 20. Her five consecutive test reports showed her as coronavirus-positive and the sixth one came negative. After two days of being under observation, Kanika was discharged from the hospital.

Kanika travelled to Mumbai from the UK and then flew to Lucknow, where she attended several public events and high-profile parties. She was criticised heavily for not self-isolating despite testing having a travel history.

She was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country.

Kanika later took to Instagram to explain the controversies regarding her coronavirus positive tests. She wrote that several stories were doing the rounds and she was fully aware and knew that some information has been misrepresented. According to her, she arrived in Mumbai on March 10 from the UK. During this time, she was scanned at the international airport. Until that time no advisory had been issued that required her to quarantine herself.

She had come to Lucknow to meet her family on March 11, when there was no scanning system for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, Kanika went to lunch and dinner with her friends.

She pointed out that all the people she had interacted within the UK, Mumbai and Lucknow are healthy and their reports have also come up negative.