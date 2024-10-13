Kanika Kapoor’s Encounter With Piano Artist In London Street Goes Viral, You Will Be Amazed

Popular Indian singer Kanika Kapoor recently created a buzz in London after a heartwarming duet of her hit song 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' with pianist Thibault Maurin. The delightful collaboration between the two musicians captivated both online audiences and those present at the scene.

In the viral video, Kanika approaches Thibault Maurin and warmly introduces herself, saying, "Hi, I think I have seen you on social media. My name is Kanika Kapoor, would you play me an Indian song?" Thibault responds enthusiastically, "Yeah, sure! Can I listen?" Upon hearing the tune of 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan,' the pianist immediately recognizes it and is ready to accompany her on the piano.

Kanika then sings her popular song in her signature melodious voice, while Thibault masterfully plays the piano, creating a captivating live performance. Dressed in a chic monochromatic outfit paired with a stylish blue denim jacket, Kanika looked stunning as she cradled her adorable pet dog while singing. The spontaneous performance charmed passersby, who couldn’t help but praise the duo for their chemistry and talent.

Watch the video here:

Fans have been showering the video with praises for the duo. Kanika also took to the comments section and wrote, 'Or was such a pleasure thank you.'

When it comes to Kanika Kapoor’s music career, she has had a remarkable journey. She first gained attention in 2012 with her song 'Jugni Ji' for a music video, which became a massive commercial hit. However, it was in 2014 that she truly made her mark in Bollywood with the chart-topping track 'Baby Doll' from the film 'Ragini MMS 2'*. Her captivating vocals earned her widespread acclaim, including a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Kanika's career skyrocketed after that, with her voice gracing many iconic Bollywood hits. These include 'Lovely' and 'Kamlee' from 'Happy New Year' (2014), 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' from 'Roy' (2015), 'Desi Look' from 'Ek Paheli Leela' (2015), and 'Nachan Farrate' from 'All Is Well' (2015). With her distinct style and exceptional talent, Kanika Kapoor continues to be a force in the music industry, contributing some of the most memorable songs in modern Hindi cinema.