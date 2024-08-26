VIP Privileges In Jail: Kannada Actor Darshan Faces FIRs Over Viral Smoking Video

In June, the media was dominated by a sensational murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his alleged girlfriend, and a devoted fan. Now, Darshan is back in the spotlight, but for a very different reason. Recently, photos and videos of the actor allegedly receiving VIP treatment while in prison have gone viral, triggering a public outcry and raising questions about corruption within the prison system.

Here’s all we know about it:

Viral Image:

One of the viral images shows Darshan, along with gangster J Nagaraj, also known as Wilson Garden Naga, and two other inmates, lounging on the prison lawn. The group can be seen smoking cigarettes and holding cups, with faint smiles on their faces. This image has stirred controversy, especially given the criminal charges against both Darshan and Naga.

Wilson Garden Naga's Background:

Wilson Garden Naga, who has been charged under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) for the murder of South Bengaluru gangster Mahesh N (aka Siddapura Mahesh), was featured in the same image. Reports indicate that Darshan, along with his manager and other inmates, appeared comfortable and relaxed in the prison yard, sparking accusations of special treatment.

VIP Treatment:

Adding to the controversy, a video surfaced of Darshan making a video call from within the prison. This video, along with the photo, has reignited the conversation about preferential treatment for high-profile inmates. Darshan is currently in custody, along with 11 others, including his rumored partner Pavithra Gowda, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

Prison Violations:

DG Prisons, Malini Krishnamurthy, also visited the prison to conduct the probe. She stated that in all three FIRs, Darshan had been made an accused and the FIRs were filed based on the report by the jail superintendent.

“One FIR has been filed on usage of mobile inside the premises of the prison. The second one has been filed on smoking of cigarette in the premises and the third one is regarding the opening of the cell. There are names of prison officers and persons in the picture in it,” she stated.

“A detailed probe is needed regarding the incident and a senior IPS officer would conduct the investigation,” she said.

The photo showing Darshan holding a cigarette and a mug of coffee was taken on the evening of August 22, according to preliminary investigations. According to DG Prisons, the CCTV cameras were not working on August 22.

Controversy:

The incident has sparked further concerns about widespread corruption within the prison system. Seven prison staff members, including two jailers, have been suspended for their involvement in allowing Darshan’s access to luxuries like cigarettes and coffee. The prison department is now considering relocating Darshan and his associates to different prisons across the state to prevent future breaches.

The original case:

The original case centers around the brutal murder of Renukaswamy, who was kidnapped from Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, tortured, and then killed. His body was later disposed of in a canal, and the incident was exposed when security personnel at a private apartment noticed dogs dragging the body. As the case progresses, Darshan’s jail privileges may only add to the mounting pressure against him.