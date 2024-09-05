Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing row following the Justice Hema Committee report, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday and also requested to form a women's committee to ensure safety in the Kannada film industry.

Sanjjanaa Galrani handed over the letter to Karnataka CM.

In a post on X, Sanjjanaa Galrani shared a post on her Instagram handle.

Sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry followed after the Justice Hema Committee report disclosing some shocking details of crimes against women in the industry was made public.

Filmmaker Ranjith, actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, and actors Edavela Babu, Baburaj, Jayasurya, and Siddique have been charged with various sexual harassment complaints.

Last month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on the harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and mistreatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinarayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry.