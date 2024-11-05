Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty Shares, 'Jai Hanuman Came To Me Like A Divine Blessing'

New Delhi: The National Award winning actor, Rishab Shetty recently spoke about his highly anticipated release Jai Hanuman which was announced recently. He said that he will begin shooting for the film after Kantara: Chapter 1 releases in theatres. "Pragati and I were lucky to visit the Hanuman Garhi temple’ It is too early to speak about Jai Hanuman now. I will join the team only after Kantara: Chapter 1 releases in theatres. We did a test shoot and my role was announced, because the makers had some commitment to do so," he told Times Of India.

Spilling the beans on Jai Hanuman, Rishab shared a few anecdotes about his childhood memories on Ramayana, "Ramayana was a big part of my life growing up. When I was young, I used to attend these Akhanda Bhajane, where they would narrate Ramayana-related stories and recite songs for 24 hours non-stop. Then, many stories in Yakshagana are based on Ramayana."

“When I went to Ayodhya during the Ram Mandir consecration, I had landed a day early, and Pragati and I were lucky to visit the Hanuman Garhi temple. I feel everything just came together right on time,” he concluded.

Marking the beginning of the Indian superhero cinematic universe on a new scale, the first look poster of the film was recently released and promises the dawn of the world’s biggest superhero universe, rooted in rich Indian mythology.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, known for their commitment to quality, assure that Jai HanuMan will showcase unparalleled production values and top-notch technical standards like never before.