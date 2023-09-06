Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Celebrates Janmashtami with Wife, Children, See Photo

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who made the nation bow to his extraordinary craft and skills with his sole holding 'Kantara', is primarily known for being a family man. As much as he is a fresh and unique storyteller for the masses, he is a man who has always cherished every special moment and festival with his family which reflects his core cultural values.

And its not just the south actor who is rooted to his culture, his family members also loves to follow the same path and this has been witnessed time and again. A recent example of it was seen when Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty shared cute pictures of their kids Ranvit and Radhya as they can be seen celebrating the Janmashtami Festival. She captioned the photo, "Happy Srikrishnajanmashtami to all from the darling of our house, Radha Krishna." #krishnajanmashtmi

These cute pictures of Rishab's kids Ranvit and Radhya celebrating Janmashtami indeed show how the family never keeps themselves away from celebrating the festivals and also that Rishab has passed the family values to his kids. Despite being a star, he indeed respects cultures and values.

Apart from this, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Moreover, the makers are currently working on the story and it's indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.