Kanye West

Kanye West BANNED from posting anything on Instagram due to this reason!

Kanye West had violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying with his latest outbursts.

Kanye West BANNED from posting anything on Instagram due to this reason!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, has reportedly been banned from posting any Instagram posts for 24 hours following his latest outbursts on the photo-sharing site.

According to mirrror.co.uk., the 44-year-rapper, has fired several shots at the estranged wife and reality star Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson on the platform in recent weeks and took aim at the likes of Trevor Noah on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Meta, who owns the outlet, told TMZ that the 'Gold Digger' singer had violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying with his latest outbursts.

As a result, he has reportedly been suspended from his account for 24 hours, during which time he won't be able to post, comment or send direct messages.

His latest attacks saw him repeatedly throw racial slurs towards Trevor Noah.

Kanye and Kim share kids North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, and the singer wrote on Instagram : "Im really concerned that SKETE (his nickname for Pete) will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He's in rehab every 2 months."

He wrote that alongside a screenshot of a fan comment, which read: "The way Skete used Kim's marital status too address Kanye was a sneak diss towards her & she didn't even catch it."

At the time of his writing, Kanye had 11 posts on his Instagram and six of them reference Pete or Kim. He has frequently deleted his posts after the outbursts, and currently only has eight showing.

Over the weekend, he also leaked messages between himself and Pete as the comedian tried to stop the Gold Digger hitmaker making unfounded claims against him.

After weeks of silence, it appears as though Pete had had enough and reports suggest that Kim was "glad" her new man had stood up against her ex.

 

