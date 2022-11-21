topStoriesenglish
Kanye West is back on Twitter after being banned for anti-semitic tweets

On Sunday, the 'Donda' artist made his first tweet since November 4, days after it was reported that his account was restored following Elon Musk's takeover.

New Delhi: Rapper Kanye West is officially back on Twitter. On Sunday, the 'Donda' artist made his first tweet since November 4, days after it was reported that his account was restored following Elon Musk's takeover, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," the 45-year-old Yeezy designer wrote to his 31.9 million followers. Hours later, he said in a separate tweet: "Shalom :)."

Internet users had mixed reactions to Ye's return to the platform.

"He coming to start some S**t Lmaooo," one person joked. Another user predicted that the Chicago artist "finna be writing thesis statement."

Anticipating more drama from the 'Gold Digger' spitter, one person penned in an Instagram comment: "If I don't want peace was a person. Popcorn."

Meanwhile, defending Kanye, a fan wrote: " Only the real ones know what Kanye is trying to do. Our culture is so sheep minded though, the masses are clueless the man isn't crazy, he's trying to warn us that we are being controlled."

Prior to this, Kanye's Twitter account was suspended following his threat to go "death (sic) con 3 on Jewish people."

The app cited "violation of Twitter's policies" as the reason of the hip-hop star/designer's restriction.

In addition to Ye, Elon reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account on Saturday.

