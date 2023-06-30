topStoriesenglish2628836
NewsLifestylePeople
KANYE WEST

Kanye West Lands In Controversy Again, Accused of Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West, also called Ye, faces allegations of subjecting his former business associate and friend to anti-semitic abuse, according to a BBC documentary titled 'The Trouble with KanYe'.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:34 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Rapper Kanye West has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks
  • Alex Klein is Kanye West's former business partner
  • Kanye West was banned from Twitter last year

Trending Photos

Kanye West Lands In Controversy Again, Accused of Anti-Semitic Remarks

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks by his former business partner Alex Klein. In a new BBC documentary ‘The Trouble With KanYe’, Klein detailed the anti-Semitic remarks by the rapper, now known as Ye, 46. Discussing the decision to no longer work with Ye and his subsequent reaction, Alex, 31, said: “We turned down 10 million dollars. Kanye was very angry, you know he was saying ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘you're exactly like the other Jews'."

He went on to add that Kanye was "almost relishing and revelling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me,” he was quoted as saying by the 'Daily Mail'. Alex continued: “I asked him and I said ‘Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?’ and he said ‘Yes, yes I do but it's not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn't become president'.”

Alex Klein is a tech entrepreneur, and former friend and business partner of West and created his Stem Player for his ‘Donda 2’ album. Last year, he was banned from Twitter and lost a series of lucrative sponsorship deals after he made a variety of anti-Semitic statements.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad