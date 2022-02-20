हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanye West

Kanye West might face charges for allegedly punching fan

As per reports, the police is currently investigating the incident involving American rapper Kanye West.

Kanye West might face charges for allegedly punching fan
Pic courtesy: File Photo

Washington: American rapper and songwriter Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan seeking an autograph outside a Los Angeles nightspot in January, according to a report.

As per TMZ, law enforcement sources told that police have almost completed their investigation of the incident.

Though West was not interviewed by the police, allegedly due to his busy schedule, sources believe that paparazzi video of the incident and witness statements could provide enough evidence for a criminal charge.

The DA will have three options, TMZ said, to file charges, turn down the case, or call all the parties in for a meeting to negotiate settlement conditions.

Meanwhile, the controversial musician was back to posting on his Instagram recently.

He shared a numerical rundown of his USD 2million income since launching a USD 200 Stem Player where his new album 'Donda 2' will be exclusively available.

He then shared a list of all the people he has alleged 'beefs' with, including Taylor Swift, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and most shockingly, American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, among many others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kanye WestKanye West controversyKim KardashianKanye West case
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt 'bimbo', says 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has 'wrong casting'

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on law and order situation in UP