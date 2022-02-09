Kanye West shares pictures with Kim Kardashian and children, wants 'family back together'

New Delhi: After a heated public feud on social media, Kanye West reminisced about happy family time he had with his estranged wife and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and their children.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the rapper, 44, posted a collage of pictures in which Kardashian can be seen playing along with their children.

West, who shares children -- 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm -- with Kardashian, wrote the caption, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."

This post comes after West recently deleted all his public feud Instagram posts with Kardashian.

In the last few days, West had taken to social media and accused his estranged wife of kidnapping their daughter Chicago and putting eldest daughter North on TikTok "against my will".

He had written, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will."

Kim had slammed Kanye over these "attacks", saying, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."

Kim clearly made a point of saying she is the primary caregiver.

She added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

Kanye who is currently dating actor Julia Fox has been in the headlines repeatedly for being vocal about wanting a second chance with Kim, who is currently dating 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson.