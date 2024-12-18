Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Mocking Atlee

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has responded to the allegations of insulting producer-director Atlee on his streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

The latest episode of the show, which featured Atlee, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and actress Wamiqa Gabbi, caused a furore over Kapil allegedly mocking Atlee for his looks. Sharing a clip from the episode, one user on X wrote, “Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart”.

Kapil responded to the same saying that he never spoke about the look during the episode. He wrote, “Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media, thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep)”.

Earlier, Varun, who is gearing up for his upcoming theatrical movie ‘Baby John’ produced by Atlee, pulled Kapil Sharma’s leg as he made a reference to the infamous fight between Kapil and his fellow comedian-actor Sunil Grover.

The promo of the series showed Sunil telling Varun, “You look like an original Baby John”. Kapil chimed in as he told Sunil, “You're the duplicate. Everyone else is original here”. Varun caught the beat and the pulse of the moment as he said, “I don't understand one thing. Whenever you're in the airport setting, why do you always fight?”.

Meanwhile, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur.

The format of the show is largely similar to his earlier shows as it is largely engineered for the mass audience on the streaming medium. The extravagant set of the play is a visual extravaganza, set against the backdrop of an opulent airport terminal. Archana Puran Singh is the permanent guest of the show.