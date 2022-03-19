Kapil Sharma goes unrecognised as a food delivery boy on Odisha roads, fan sends him viral pic!

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is these days busy shooting for his upcoming film with Nandita Das in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It so happened, a fan shared Kapil's photo dressed as a food delivery guy riding a bike on road. And guess what was the comedian's reaction?

Sharing the photo, the fan wrote, "Sir ji main aaj aapko live dekhliya." Kapil replied to the tweet and wrote, "Kisi ko batana matt." Many others also shared their views upon checking out the viral photo of the comedy show host. He had announced his next with renowned actress-filmmaker a few days back on social media.

Kisi ko batana mat https://t.co/3rCAjuPKva — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2022

Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das also met Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The photos were posted online by the ace comedian-actor, thanking him for a great hospitality. In the film, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider.

Recently, he was in news over a controversy related to The Kashmir Files cast not being called on Kapil's show. However, the comedian host denied these allegations levelled by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

The lead actor of the film Anupam Kher cleared the air on the controversy and claimed that Kapil had sent an invitation to the team. However, the actor refused it as he didn't want to promote the film on a comedy show. But later, he too tweeted saying that Kapil should have posted the full video of the interview where he along with Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi were present.