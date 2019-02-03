हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma hosts wedding reception in Delhi

After marrying his lady love Ginni Chatrath in December, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma hosted a reception here. It was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Sohail Khan.

Kapil Sharma hosts wedding reception in Delhi

New Delhi: After marrying his lady love Ginni Chatrath in December, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma hosted a reception here. It was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Sohail Khan.

Kapil took to social media to share a photograph from the party which took place on Saturday.

In the photograph, the newlyweds can be seen all decked up in ethnic wear.

Kapil chose a blue bandhgala with white trousers accompanied by a white shawl for the occasion while his wife Ginni donned a blue anarkali.

"Celebrations are unstoppable. Need your blessings. Gratitude...," he tweeted along with the image.

Singer Mika Singh posted a video from the gala in which he is seen sitting alongside Kapil and cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur too shared a glimpse of her performance from Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception. In a video, she can be seen singing "Mast kalandar" with Kapil and singer Daler Mehndi.

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days alter, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the "The Kapil Sharma Show" after a brief break.

Tags:
Kapil Sharmagini chatrathkapil sharma reception
Next
Story

Would love to do thriller, action films: Diana Penty

Must Watch

There's no confusion on Ram Mandir, Amit Shah says