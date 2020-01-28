Kapil Sharma plays guitar for entertainment while travelling, shares video from Dubai - Watch

New Delhi: Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has an ocean of fan following. People love to follow him on social media and are keen to watch his shows. His popularity is such that not just his television shows but events and stag performances too hog the limelight.

On his recent tour to Dubai, Kapil Sharma during his travel time decided to pull a few strings of Guitar for 'entertainment' and he played it quite well, we must say. He posted a small video on Instagram with a caption: Self entertainment #love playing #guitar #dubai #liveshow #friends #travelling #enjoy #enjoylife #gratitude

Kapil is currently busy with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on television where celebrities come as guests and entertain the fans. The popular comedy show is produced by Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma along with Deepak Dhar respectively.

Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl Anayra Sharma on December 10, 2019. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 12, 2019.