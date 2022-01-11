Kapil Sharma reveals why he felt relationship with Ginni Chatrath won’t work out, shares love story

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the release of his first ever stand up-special for Netflix ‘I’m Not Done Yet’. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ host, ahead of its release, has opened up in an interview about his love story with wife Ginni Chatrath and why he felt it won’t work out between them. Kapil tied the knot with Ginni on December 12, 2018 and has two kids with her - Anayara Sharma and Trishaan Sharma.

Opening up on how it all began, Kapil told The Man magazine that Ginni was his junior in college. “Ginni was in a girls’ college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money I would participate in theatre, and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant.”

Ginni was the one who first fell for Kapil but the comedian had apprehensions because of their class difference. “Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more that what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us…” revealed Kapil.

In the trailer of ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ Kapil can be seen asking Ginni, who is sitting in the audience, “Ek scooter wale ladke se kya sochkar pyaar kia tha (What made you love a scooter-driving m)?" To which she sassily responded, “Maine socha paisey waley sey sabhi pyaar kartey hain, main is gareeb ka bhala kardu (I thought everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy)”.

‘I’m Not Done Yet’ will premiere on Netflix on January 28.