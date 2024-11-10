Advertisement
KAPIL SHARMA

Kapil Sharma’s Recent Photoshoot With Samay Raina Sparks Rumours About Possible Collaboration

Samay Raina's recent Instagram post with The Kapil Sharma Show cast sparks speculation about a potential collaboration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kapil Sharma’s Recent Photoshoot With Samay Raina Sparks Rumours About Possible Collaboration (Image: @maisamayhoon/Instagram)

New Delhi: Comedian Samay Raina, who rose to stardom with his popular online show India's Got Latent, has set the internet abuzz with recent Instagram posts. On November 9, Raina shared a series of photos with the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, including Kapil Sharma himself, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. This surprise appearance has left fans wondering if he might be making a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show or if this was just a friendly visit.

A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

In his Instagram stories, Raina included heartfelt notes for each of the cast members. His message to Kapil Sharma read, “@kapilsharma, you have impacted my life in such a way that I don’t have words to express. You are the greatest to ever do it, and I’m so grateful for the love you’ve shown me. I love you, Sir."

He also shared his admiration for Sunil Grover, calling him the "comedy grandmaster" and praising his "untouched characters, insane improv, fearless dedication to work, and above all, his humility."

Samay Raina’s Show

Raina's latest OTT show, India's Got Latent, has seen massive success, with each new episode going viral on YouTube. The most recent episode, released nine days ago, has already crossed over 20 crore views, keeping fans hooked.

Netizens’ Reactions

The unexpected photoshoot has fueled speculation online, with fans wondering if Kapil Sharma is set to appear on India's Got Latent or if Samay will be joining The Kapil Sharma Show.

Fans’ curiosity only grew when the official The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Instagram account chimed in on the post with a playful comment: "Kaps got latent?"

One fan commented on X, (previously known as twitter) "This will surely destroy the internet"

Whereas another fan wrote, displaying his exictment, "Unexpected Collab  2024 is really unexpected. Samay Raina x Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover"

With both Kapil Sharma and Samay Raina holding loyal fanbases and a shared love for comedy, this potential collaboration has set fans’ imaginations alight. Whether it’s a guest appearance, a full crossover, or simply a moment of mutual admiration, fans are eagerly awaiting the next reveal. 

