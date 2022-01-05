हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

I ran away to Maldives: Kapil Sharma says infamous drunk tweet to PM Narendra Modi cost him Rs 9 lakhs

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is all set to make a debut on OTT platform with his stand-up special, offered a glimpse of his stand-up in which he referred to his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he accepted was a drunk tweet.  

I ran away to Maldives: Kapil Sharma says infamous drunk tweet to PM Narendra Modi cost him Rs 9 lakhs
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special for Netflix titled 'I'm Not Done Yet', which is slated to premiere on January 28. The show marks Kapil's first comedy special with the streaming giant. On Wednesday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared the update about his special with his followers. "Let's meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet'," he wrote.

He also shared the official teaser of the special. "I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working for 15 years on TV now. Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we as Punjabis are joking around all the time. It comes naturally. I didn`t know it was something you could get paid for," Kapil introduced himself in the video.

The comedian shared a glimpse of his stand-up in which he referred to his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he accepted was a drunk tweet. "I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, 'Have you got married?' I replied, 'No, I just tweeted'. 

"My stay costed me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line costed me that much," Kapil Sharma revealed, adding, "I want to sue Twitter." 

He said the microblogging site should have warned his followers that it is a 'drunk tweet'. He concluded by mentioning that while some of the tweets are his responsibility, others are results of liquor brands.

The 2016 tweet to the PM had Kapil complaining about BMC. His tweet read, "I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi." The actor-comedian was in the news for the unauthrized costruction at his Andheri property.

BMC local ward office -K-west, claimed that the actor had built an additional second floor and also extended parts of the structure at his Andheri propert. Later, the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis replied to Kapil Sharma's tweet saying 'they will take strict action against the culprit'.

Meanwhile, Kapil is currently busy working with 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which is produced by Salman Khan. Apart from his show, Kapil has also featured in in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi', among others. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma showKapil Sharma drunk tweetPM ModiNarendra ModiKapil Sharma comedy
Next
Story

Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT16M26S

PM Modi's Security Lapse: BJP's press conference on lapse in PM's security