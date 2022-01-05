I ran away to Maldives: Kapil Sharma says infamous drunk tweet to PM Narendra Modi cost him Rs 9 lakhs

NEW DELHI: Star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special for Netflix titled 'I'm Not Done Yet', which is slated to premiere on January 28. The show marks Kapil's first comedy special with the streaming giant. On Wednesday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared the update about his special with his followers. "Let's meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet'," he wrote.

He also shared the official teaser of the special. "I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working for 15 years on TV now. Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we as Punjabis are joking around all the time. It comes naturally. I didn`t know it was something you could get paid for," Kapil introduced himself in the video.

The comedian shared a glimpse of his stand-up in which he referred to his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he accepted was a drunk tweet. "I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, 'Have you got married?' I replied, 'No, I just tweeted'.

"My stay costed me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line costed me that much," Kapil Sharma revealed, adding, "I want to sue Twitter."

He said the microblogging site should have warned his followers that it is a 'drunk tweet'. He concluded by mentioning that while some of the tweets are his responsibility, others are results of liquor brands.

The 2016 tweet to the PM had Kapil complaining about BMC. His tweet read, "I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi." The actor-comedian was in the news for the unauthrized costruction at his Andheri property.

BMC local ward office -K-west, claimed that the actor had built an additional second floor and also extended parts of the structure at his Andheri propert. Later, the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis replied to Kapil Sharma's tweet saying 'they will take strict action against the culprit'.

Meanwhile, Kapil is currently busy working with 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which is produced by Salman Khan. Apart from his show, Kapil has also featured in in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi', among others.

