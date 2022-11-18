Kapil Sharma shares adorable pictures to wish wife Ginni Chatrath on her birthday

Mumbai: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma`s wife Ginni Chatrath turned a year older on Friday. On the occasion, the comedian took to social media to wish her. He shared a couple of mushy pictures with Ginny and wrote, "Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life. may god bless you with all the love n happiness of this universe."

Singer Mika Singh also took to the post`s comment section to wish her. He wrote, "Happy birthday bhaabi ji". Here is the post shared by Kapil Sharma:

Kapil and Ginni got married in Jalandhar in 2018. They welcomed their baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. They welcomed their second baby Trishaan on February 1, 2021. On the work front, Kapil recently appeared in the critically acclaimed film `Zwigato` which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival earlier this year.

The film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment, is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of newfound independence.

The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible `ordinary` people, hidden in plain sight. His show `The Kapil Sharma Show` returned to television in September this year with yet another refreshing season.