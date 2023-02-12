Kapil Sharma Shares his joy as ‘International fan’ Clicks Selfies With him

Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine as he enjoys an `International fan following'. Kapil took to Instagram and posted a happy picture where a fan got selfies clicked with him. He wore a cargo print jacket with black pants and white sneakers. He completed his look with funky sunglasses. He captioned, "Come on baby, I have some international fans. #zwigato."

Mahhi Vij reacted to the post and wrote, "You have fans worldwide my brother". Elli Avram commented, "Of course you do!"

See the pic shared by Kapil Sharma

Recently, Kapil`s first single `Alone`, was released on Thursday. He collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa and fans love the song.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil will be seen in `Zwigato`, which is set to release in theatres on March 17.

Helmed by Nandita Das, the film is set in Bhubaneswar and follows the journey of a food delivery person exploring the gig economy world.`Zwigato` had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, last year followed by an Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.