topStoriesenglish2572353
NewsLifestylePeople
KAPIL SHARMA

Kapil Sharma Shares his joy as ‘International fan’ Clicks Selfies With him

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared his joy when an international fan clicked selfies with him.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 07:54 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kapil Sharma Shares his joy as ‘International fan’ Clicks Selfies With him

Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine as he enjoys an `International fan following'. Kapil took to Instagram and posted a happy picture where a fan got selfies clicked with him. He wore a cargo print jacket with black pants and white sneakers. He completed his look with funky sunglasses. He captioned, "Come on baby, I have some international fans. #zwigato." 

Mahhi Vij reacted to the post and wrote, "You have fans worldwide my brother". Elli Avram commented, "Of course you do!"

See the pic shared by Kapil Sharma 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Recently, Kapil`s first single `Alone`, was released on Thursday. He collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa and fans love the song. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil will be seen in `Zwigato`, which is set to release in theatres on March 17.  

Helmed by Nandita Das, the film is set in Bhubaneswar and follows the journey of a food delivery person exploring the gig economy world.`Zwigato` had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, last year followed by an Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.  

Live Tv

Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma international fanKapil Sharma picsKapil Sharma Zwigatozwigato release date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway