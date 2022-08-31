New Delhi: Actor Kapil Sharma teased a new project with actress Huma Qureshi and asked his fans to make a guess as to what project they might be working on together.

The comedian-actor, while sharing the post, wrote, "Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together ? first ten winners will get a chance to come n watch #thekapilsharmashow live will like the correct answers #tkss"

Here is the post shared by the comedian:

On the work front, the comedian, who is also an actor and has done movies like 'Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon' and 'Firangi', is ready with his next release titled 'Zwigato'.

It is a story that will show the comedian in a never-before-seen avatar where he is playing the role of a food delivery guy. The film is slated to have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival (TTFF).

Apart from that, promos of the new season of his TV show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have been released and have got the fans excited for its comeback. The show, which has become extremely popular over the years, will have some new additions to its cast members. The comedian recently shared a photo from the set of the first episode, which will feature all the winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022.