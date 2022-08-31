NewsLifestylePeople
KAPIL SHARMA

Kapil Sharma teases project with Huma Qureshi, share pics

On the work front, the comedian, who is also an actor and has done movies like 'Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon' and 'Firangi', is ready with his next release titled 'Zwigato'.

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Comedian Kapil Sharma shared pictures with Huma Qureshi on social media
  • He is gearing up for the new season of his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
  • The show has added some new cast members this season

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Actor Kapil Sharma teased a new project with actress Huma Qureshi and asked his fans to make a guess as to what project they might be working on together.

The comedian-actor, while sharing the post, wrote, "Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together ? first ten winners will get a chance to come n watch #thekapilsharmashow live  will like the correct answers #tkss"

Here is the post shared by the comedian:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@kapilsharma)

It is a story that will show the comedian in a never-before-seen avatar where he is playing the role of a food delivery guy. The film is slated to have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival (TTFF).

Apart from that, promos of the new season of his TV show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have been released and have got the fans excited for its comeback. The show, which has become extremely popular over the years, will have some new additions to its cast members. The comedian recently shared a photo from the set of the first episode, which will feature all the winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

