Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's adorable pic with daughter Anayra will melt the coldest of hearts

The picture features baby Anayra cradled in Kapil Sharma's arms as he takes the selfie. 

Kapil Sharma&#039;s adorable pic with daughter Anayra will melt the coldest of hearts
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kapilsharma

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has treated us to a super cute picture of himself with daughter Anayra and trust us when we say its the cutest thing on the internet today. The picture features baby Anayra cradled in her father's arms as he takes the selfie. She looks cute as a button in pink and poses for the selfie with Kapil sporting an adorable smile.

"For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. Thank you god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest  #gratitude," Kapil captioned his post.

The post is repleted with comments for baby Anayra. She is a dead ringer for her mother Ginni Chatrath.

See the photo here:

Adorable, isn't it?

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their baby girl on December 10. The comedian had announced about Anayra's birth on Twitter with a post that read, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di."

Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018 in Jalandhar. They dated for a few years before tying the knot.

Kapil Sharmakapil sharma daughter anayrakapil sharma ginni chatarth
