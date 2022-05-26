हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sumona Chakravarti

Kapil Sharma's co-star Sumona Chakravarti REACTS to her marriage rumours, says 'stop speculating'!

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti is reportedly dating Samrat, who is Rani Mukerji and Kajol's cousin. 

Kapil Sharma&#039;s co-star Sumona Chakravarti REACTS to her marriage rumours, says &#039;stop speculating&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti has finally reacted to her wedding rumours. The Bong beauty rubbished all reports alleging she is planning to tie the knot anytime soon with Samrat Mukerji.

SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI MARRIAGE?

Sumona took to Instagram and wrote: Post Mortem of Rumours. RIP. P.s If i do get married i will very happily & proudly announce and showcase (my man & the marriage). Cool 

Her post reads: "Dear tabloids, thank you for taking interest in my personal life but it really isn’t necessary; I’m not getting married. You’ll like to keep circulating my wedding rumours every year very diligently. Who I date/marry/ live with…is my personal business & if I ever feel like sharing, I will. Until then, I request all to please stop speculating, it’s an earnest request. Thank you."

SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI DATING SAMRAT?

Rumours were rife that Sumona is dating Samrat, who is Rani Mukerji and Kajol's cousin. He is also related to filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. However, Sumona has rubbished these as mere speculation. 

In an interview with ETimes, Sumona clarified, "He's (Samrat) a friend. That's about it. I don't speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way."

On her wedding rumour, The Kapil Sharma Show actress said, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

 

Sumona ChakravartiThe Kapil Sharma ShowKapil SharmaSumona Chakravarti weddingSumona Chakravarti boyfriendkapil sharma actress
