Kapil Sharma's Co-Star Sumona Chakravarti Looks Ravishing In a Bikini On Beach

New Delhi: Actress Sumona Chakravarti, who is best known for her act on The Kapil Sharma Show recently dropped a stunning picture of hers from a picturesque beach. Sumona donned a stylish hat and a bikini set, oozing oomph in this postcard-looking picture. She didn't reveal the location but captioned her image as: HELLO SUNDAY! Tan. Swim. Tan. Repeat.

Sumona Chakravarti's tattoo right back on her nape is also visible in the picture. She has over a million followers on Instagram alone which clearly hints at her rising popularity. On the work front, Sumona bagged a travel-based show Shonar Bangla on Zee Zest which she hosted. Her new show started on March 30, 2022.

Last year, rumours were rife that Sumona is dating Samrat, who is Rani Mukerji and Kajol's cousin. He is also related to filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. However, Sumona has rubbished these as mere speculation. In an interview with ETimes, Sumona clarified, "He's (Samrat) a friend. That's about it. I don't speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way."

Sumona Chakravarti became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show.