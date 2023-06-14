Kapil Sharma's Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide In Facebook LIVE Session, Drinks Poison Over Live-In Partner's Alleged Demands

New Delhi: Actor Tirthanand Rao, who has worked with ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, in a shocking turn of events, tried to allegedly end his life during a Facebook LIVE session. In the live video on his official Facebook page, Tirthanand accused his live-in partner of driving him to an extreme point. He made several shocking claims in the video and shared details of his troubled personal life.

In the Facebook LIVE video, Tirthanand Rao said, "I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet."

"The woman is responsible for my current financial and emotional state," he added. The actor stated that the two were in a relationship since October, blaming her for his condition. He revealed that the woman has filed a police case against him and is allegedly threatening him to marry her.

In the middle of his FB Live session, the actor drank insect repellant. Watching his troubled state of mind, reportedly his friends reached his house and he was rushed him to the hospital. Aajtak.in quoted a police constable as saying, "We saw that the door of his flat was open and a dog was also present in the room. When we called out to Tirthanand, we found him in a state of half-consciousness. We took him straight to the hospital."

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Tirthanand Rao has attempted to take an extreme step. In December 2021, he tried to end his life and in a similar Facebook Live video session made the revelation and called his assistant, as per News18.

(Disclaimer: If you need help or know someone who does, please reach out to the nearest mental health specialist or expert.)