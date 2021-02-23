हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma's wheelchair-bound pictures go viral, concerned fans wish comedian speedy recovery

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who recently announced paternity leave after being blessed with a second child, was on Monday photographed on a wheelchair at Mumbai airport, sending his fans into a tizzy. His followers took to social media and wished a speedy recovery to the ace comedian. 

NEW DELHI: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma sparked concerns about his health after he was photographed in a wheelchair at Mumbai airport on Monday (February 22) afternoon. Pictures of the comedian sitting in a wheelchair raised concern among his fans who flocked to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

The 39-year-old, who has taken a break from his eponymous TV show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' following the birth of his son, was wearing a mask and was being wheeled out of the airport by an attendant. According to reports, he also had a verbal spat with photographers at the airport who asked him if he was okay. In a video that surfaced on the internet, the comedian looked miffed as he asked photographers to back off. 

Below are some of the tweets that his fans left on Twitter, wishing him recovery:

Reacted to the reason behind him being wheelchair bound, Kapil told Bollywood Hungama, "M good, bus gym me thorra back injury ho gyi, it will b fine in few days, thank you for the concern regards."

The comedian has taken paternity leave to be with his wife Ginni, who gave birth to a boy at the beginning of the month. The couple already has a daughter. In a recent Twitter Q and A, when a fan asked him why the "The Kapil Sharma Show" was going off air, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The duo has a daughter named Anayra and a baby boy together.

