KARISMA KAPOOR

Kapoor sisters: Kareena and Karisma giving us major cravings while enjoying their Maharashtrian thali- PICS

On the work front, Kareena was seen in `Laal Singh Chadha` opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. 

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor enjoyed the Maharashtrian meal
  • Karisma shared the pictures on her social media
  • Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mumbai: The Kapoor sisters had a hearty Maharashtrian meal today and going by the pictures, it sure looks like a feast for food lovers. Kareena and Karisma joined their nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar for a Maharashtrian lunch on Saturday.

Karisma took to Instagram to share glimpse of what their lunch looked like. Well, as mentioned by her, the `Thaali` had typical Maharashtrian serves like Jhunka, Bhakri, Ambadi Bhaji, Kothibir Vadi, Sol Kadhi, and Bhopvyache Bharit.

In the photo, Kareena is seen wearing a white khadi co-ord set while her sister Karisma has donned a classic striped white kurta. Karisma captioned the photo, "Maharashtrian meal day #Yumyum," before adding the names of the dishes mentioned above.

Karisma also shared a photo on her story wherein she is seen seated on a dining table with Kareena and Rujuta, devouring the delicious meal!Both Kareena and Karisma have had Rujuta as their nutritionist for years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in `Laal Singh Chadha` opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel `The Devotion of Suspect X`, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

She also has started preparing for Hansal Mehta`s film. On the other hand, her sister Karisma is all set to come up with Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame.

Karisma KapoorKareena Kapoor'Laal Singh ChaddhaThe Devotion of Suspect X

