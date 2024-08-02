Karan Aujla Embraces Virtual Friendship Day And Reflects On Vicky Kaushal Bond

New Delhi: Karan Aujla, the renowned Punjabi singer and songwriter, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with chart-topping hits like "Tauba Tauba," "White Brown Black," and "Softly". Aujla has carved out a significant place for himself in the music industry, earning a devoted following both in India and beyond. His music, which often explores themes of love, friendship, and life's journey, has made him a cherished artist among fans.

In a recent photoshoot, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal was seen grooving to Aujla's popular track "Softly," highlighting his admiration for the singer’s work. The duo’s recent collaboration on the song "Tauba Tauba" has been lauded for its impressive chemistry, sparking curiosity about the nature of their relationship before their professional partnership. Reflecting on their connection, Karan Aujla revealed, "We weren’t friends. We would message each other, he would always praise my songs. He’s from Punjab, that connection has always been there. And we didn’t even know that we’ll work on a track so soon."

As Friendship Day approaches, Karan Aujla is celebrating with a modern twist on a beloved tradition. Known for his fondness for friendship bands, Aujla is excited about a new customised version featuring Snapchat’s ‘Best Friend Lens.’

He enthuses, “Friendship Day has always been a blast for me, especially with those OG friendship bands! Over the years, the trend faded, but I've always loved rocking bands. This new lens brings back so many fun memories from my childhood with my crew. There’s something special about seeing a band on your wrist, and this lens adds a creative virtual twist to it. All my friends across the globe, come join me to create a friendship band that's just for you and your besties!”

In celebration of Friendship Day, Karan Aujla invites everyone to embrace this nostalgic yet contemporary method of commemorating friendships. Snapchat’s new lens offers a playful and modern twist to traditional friendship bands, allowing users to design vibrant bracelets adorned with 'Best Friends' and personalise them with names, making each celebration unique and memorable.