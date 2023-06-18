Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Check Out First Photos, Videos

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Disha Acharya on Sunday (June 18) in a day wedding in Mumbai. The duo hosted multiple pre-wedding ceremonies including Mehendi, Sangeet with their close family members and friends in attendance. On Sunday, the couple got married at a traditional wedding. While Drisha looked ethereal in a red bridal outfit, Karan opted for an ivory sherwani.

Disha teamed up her outfit with a huge mangtika and a gold necklace. Karan's baraat was a star-studded affair with father Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra in attendance. Several photos and videos of the baraat ceremony were captured grooving to beats of dhols as they all arrived at the wedding venue. Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur was also spotted at the baraat ceremony.

In the pictures, Dharmendra was seen walking slowly with the help of Bobby Deol as they all walked along with other baratis.

#WATCH | Veteran actor Dharmendra dances at his grandson Karan Deol's wedding procession, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/619CC3qmja — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

In another video, Karan is seen getting helped by his father Sunny Deol to get off the 'ghodi' or white horse, which is used as a transport for the groom to the wedding venue.

As per India Today, the Deols will be hosting a wedding reception for the industry friends on Sunday evening.

Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. He was later seen in 'Velle' and will next be seen in 'Apne 2'. Sunny will next be seen in 'Gadar 2' with his co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.