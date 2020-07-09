हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neetu Kapoor

Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda join Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima for Neetu Kapoor's birthday, see inside pics

Neetu Kapoor shared a few inside pictures from the mini celebration at home where we could spot Karan Johar, Rima Jain and Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son) apart from Ranbir, Riddhima and her daughter Samara.

Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda join Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima for Neetu Kapoor&#039;s birthday, see inside pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu54

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's 62nd birthday on July 8 was made special by her children Ranbir and Riddhima and also by close family members and friends. Neetu shared a few inside pictures from the mini celebration at home where we could spot Karan Johar, Rima Jain and Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son) apart from Ranbir, Riddhima and her daughter Samara.

The first picture features the whole squad cheering for Neetu as she preps to cut the cake. Our favourite is the one where she gets the warmest hug by Ranbir and the other photo gave a sneak peek of the beautiful decoration.

"The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today," Neetu captioned her birthday album.

Take a look:

Riddhima had earlier shared a sneak peek of her mother's birthday party too and wished her by saying, "Happiest birthday my Iron lady. I love you so much, Ma," adding a heart emoticon.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mom’s bday eve dinner  #dinnerready

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Riddhima and Samara have been staying in Mumbai with Neetu after Rishi Kapoor's death in April. He died at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He battled cancer for two years.

