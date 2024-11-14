Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820153https://zeenews.india.com/people/karan-johar-asks-maheep-kapoor-if-shalini-passis-popularity-has-given-her-headache-her-reaction-is-everything-2820153.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHALINI PASSI

Karan Johar Asks Maheep Kapoor If Shalini Passi's Popularity Has Given Her Headache, Her Reaction Is Everything

Shalini Passi's popularity is troubling Maheep Kapoor; questions Karan Johar to Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives actor; her reaction says it all.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karan Johar Asks Maheep Kapoor If Shalini Passi's Popularity Has Given Her Headache, Her Reaction Is Everything Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Karan Johar recently stirred some laughter during a conversation with Maheep Kapoor by asking her if Shalini Passi’s popularity has given her a “headache" or rather she is threatened by her popularity as she has become the talk of the town after the show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Karan who is known for his quick wit, took to Instagram and shared the video where he was seen bringing up Shalini Passi and questioning Maheep if she is threatened by her popularity 

Maheep told Karan to stop, and she was having a headache, to which the filmmaker spontaneously asked if the reason behind the headache was Shalini Passi's popularity. Maheep had enough and she only showed her middle finger to Karan and the man ended the video with his signature toodles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan often teases his close friends in the industry and this time he brought up Shalini Passi, the prominent art collector and socialite, in a playful jab.

Maheep’s reaction to Karan’s question was priceless and had everyone laughing. Her expressive reaction quickly became a highlight for fans, with many noting how well she handled Karan’s light-hearted ribbing. Maheep Kapoor, popular for her appearances on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is known for her bold personality, which adds to the appeal of such moments. This kind of banter is common in Karan Johar’s circle, where teasing and humour are part of their close-knit friendships.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK