Mumbai: Karan Johar recently stirred some laughter during a conversation with Maheep Kapoor by asking her if Shalini Passi’s popularity has given her a “headache" or rather she is threatened by her popularity as she has become the talk of the town after the show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Karan who is known for his quick wit, took to Instagram and shared the video where he was seen bringing up Shalini Passi and questioning Maheep if she is threatened by her popularity

Maheep told Karan to stop, and she was having a headache, to which the filmmaker spontaneously asked if the reason behind the headache was Shalini Passi's popularity. Maheep had enough and she only showed her middle finger to Karan and the man ended the video with his signature toodles.

Karan often teases his close friends in the industry and this time he brought up Shalini Passi, the prominent art collector and socialite, in a playful jab.

Maheep’s reaction to Karan’s question was priceless and had everyone laughing. Her expressive reaction quickly became a highlight for fans, with many noting how well she handled Karan’s light-hearted ribbing. Maheep Kapoor, popular for her appearances on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is known for her bold personality, which adds to the appeal of such moments. This kind of banter is common in Karan Johar’s circle, where teasing and humour are part of their close-knit friendships.